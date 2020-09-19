Laxity in Palle Pakruthi Vanams will attract action: Suryapet Collector

Reviewing the progress of works of natural groves in villages, Collector said that he would go on surprise visits to inspect the works of Palle Prakruthi Vanams

Suryapet: The District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Saturday warned the officials of action against those who neglect the grounding of Palle Prakruthi Vanams being taken up in villages.

Reviewing the progress of works of natural groves in villages, he said that he would go on surprise visits to inspect the works of Palle Prakruthi Vanams. He underlined the need to ensure transparency in setting up of Vanams. There should be no delay in payment of bills related to their works, he made it clear.

Expressing his anger for delay in online status of the works of Prakruthi Vanams, he reminded that 50 per cent works were completed, but online it only showed five per cent. The officials should update the status of work from time to time online. Collector asked the officials to identify the Gram Panchayats. Funds would be released to such Gram Panchayats for purchase of saplings, he added.

Reminding that all the areas in the district had received rainfall, Collector asked the officials to complete planting of saplings at all the selected places at the earliest. He said that a Palle Prakruthi Vanam in each mandal should be developed as a model park.

District Rural Development Officer Kiran Kumar and Mandal Parishad Development Officers were also attended the review meeting.

