Laxman attacks Asad for opposing CAA, NPR

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Telangana unit president K Laxman on Thursday described opposition of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi as an attack on the Indian democracy.

Asaduddin, along with a delegation of United Muslim Action committee members, met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday and requested him to oppose the implementation of NPR in Telangana.

Laxman said refusal to implement CAA in the State was nothing but disrespecting the Constitution. “Narendra Modi’s government was able to solve several issues, which have been kept pending by parties that ruled the country for decades. The people of the country stand behind him in this endeavour,” he said.

Laxman said both TRS and AIMIM were insecure and hence were creating an atmosphere of ill will among the public. Terming the attacks in the name of opposing the CAA dastardly, he said Chandrashekhar Rao assured the Majlis chief that the Central Acts would not be implemented in the State. “We came to know that the TRS chief agreed for a public meeting in Nizamabad on December 27 in which the party will take part. This is nothing, but splitting the people of the State into two,” Laxman said.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister plans to organise yet another public meeting opposing the Central Acts in Hyderabad on December 30. “We were told that he entrusted Asad to invite Muslim clergy for the meeting. BJP strongly condemns this attitude of the Chief Minister. He is trying to bring a rift among the people of the State,” Laxman said.

He said TRS was trying to benefit by polarising Muslim votes in the upcoming municipal elections. He wanted to know why it was opposing the CAA and the proposed NPR.

Laxman reminded Chandrashekhar Rao that his earlier efforts to unite certain parties in the name of Federal Front failed. He said the people of the country will very well understand the opposition of TRS, MIM and Congress to the granting of rights to religious minorities in neighboring countries that have faced persecution for years.

