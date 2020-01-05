Laxman challenges TRS, Congress to open debate on CAA

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Nalgonda: BJP State president Dr K Laxman on Sunday challenged the Congress, TRS and Left parties to an open debate on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and offered to quit his party post if he was defeated in the discussion.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the BJP at Devarakonda, Dr Laxman alleged that the objections raised by the Congress, TRS and Left parties, were unscientific and also had political motives. He was ready for an open debate on the objections being raised by opposition parties on CAA, and if he doesn’t prove their allegations wrong, he was ready to quit from the party post.

Stating that the opposition parties were making a hue and cry mainly because of their lack of awareness of CAA, the BJP leader said the opposition parties had been misinterpreting CAA and misguiding the people by saying that the Act was aimed at chasing Muslims out of the country. “There is no truth in the allegations of the opposition parties,” he said.

Pointing out that TRS MPs had opposed the CAA in Parliament under the pretext that the word Muslim was not mentioned in it, Laxman wondered if the TRS wanted inclusion of Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Bill. The opposition parties were trying to corner the BJP government on CAA, but they were facing the wrath of the people in the country, he said.

Stating that partition of the country took place only to ensure that Jawaharlal Nehru gets the Prime Minister’s post, he said that CAA might not have been required had the country not faced partition. “People can peacefully protest against the CAA, but the Narendra Modi government maintains zero tolerance towards violent protests,” he added.

BJP district president Nookala Narsimha Reddy and the party leaders also attended the programme.

