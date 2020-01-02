Laxman: Congress lacks leadership

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: Envisaging a major political role for Bharatiya Janata Party in 2020, its State president Dr K Laxman has said that the Congress was relegated to the third position in the State. Speaking at a meet-the-press programme organised by the Telangana Journalists Union here on Thursday, Laxman said that the past year had been really good for BJP at the State and national level.

Taking the 2019 general elections as an indication for things to come, Laxman reminded that they outperformed Congress. “The people of Telangana realised that if you vote Congress, they will invariably join Telangana Rashtra Samithi, so why not choose BJP instead,” he said. He said that Congress lacked leadership that could put a stop to migration into ruling TRS party.

He said that failures of TRS government and the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be the twin issues on which the ensuing municipal polls in the State would be fought. “BJP is going alone and will contest in all seats,” he said. He said that the party would also highlight the nexus between the TRS-MIM-Congress in opposing the CAA.

“BJPs victory is not limited to the four north Telangana MP seats it won, the municipal elections will certainly show our strength in other areas where we don’t have any representation. Candidates for all the wards have been selected and are ready,” he said refusing to give a number of the seats that the party hopes to win in the Municipal elections.

New State president after polls

The State president said that the process of selection of a new party president for Telangana would begin after the municipal elections. “There will be no connection between the performance of the party in Municipal polls and the election of a new president,” he said. He further informed that senior TDP leader Motkupalli Narsimhulu will be joining BJP in the presence of JP Nadda on 7 January in New Delhi and several other leaders from Congress are expected to joining BJP in the months to come.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter