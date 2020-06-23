Laxman demands implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Telangana

By | Published: 4:43 pm

Hyderabad: Former BJP Telangana president K Laxman has demanded that the Government implement central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme that covers corona treatment, in the State and also to include corona in the list of diseases under Arogyasri. In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Laxman has attributed the spike in corona cases after the partial lifting of lockdown, to lack of largescale tracing and testing of cases in the State. “People of the State have been observing the steep increase of cases up to 200 per day since the lifting of lockdown. Over 8674 tested positive and over 217 died in the state. But the government is adamant and is not undertaking large scale testing ,” he said.

He further said that out of the 11597 tests in May 1660 were found positive. “With the number of tests increasing to 25,562 in the past 20 days in June, 5104 were found positive, which is almost 19.96 percent,” Laxman said. On June 22, 27.5 percent were found positive out of 3189 samples tested for corona, he said adding that the government should have taken up more tests top really fathom the depth of the disease.

Expressing concern over the huge share of Hyderabad in corona positive cases, he said that the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) launched on the lines of AIIMS, has remained anon starter. He suggested implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in the State that provides free treatment to the poor, and said that the government must either include corona in Arogyasri. He demanded an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the bereaved family of journalist Manoj Yadav who died of corona.

