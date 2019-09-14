Laxman emerges chess champion

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Grand Master RR Laxman emerged champion in the Pearl City All India Open Fide Rating Chess tournament with nine points, on Saturday.

Laxman, who has 2,437 FIDE rating points, was tied with Grand Master P Karthikeya and International Master Al Muthaiah with nine points but he was declared winner. He took home Rs 50,000 along with a car while second placed Karthikeya took home Rs 30,000 cash and a bike. The third placed Muthaiah was richer by Rs 20,000 and won a laptop.

Top 20 finishes: 1. RR Laxman, 2. P Karthikeya, 3. Al Muthaiah (9 points each), 4. VAV Rajesh, 5. Kundu Kaustuv, 6. Mitrabha Guha, 7. Dhulipalla Bala Chandra Prasad, 8. Himanshu Sharma, 9. Ram S Krishnan, 10. S Dhananjay, 11. Senthil Maran, 12. N Lokesh, 13. S Nitin, 14. A Balkishan, 15. SS Manigandan, 16. Syed Anwar Shazuli, 17. Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh, 18. RA Pradeep Kumar, 19. J Venkata Ramana, 20. Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .