Laxman foresees changes in Telangana politics

Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State president K Laxman anticipates massive changes in the State’s political arena after the results of Lok Sabha polls are out on Thursday.

He said many leaders from different political parties were ready to join the BJP and a decision would be taken after discussing with party chief Amit Shah. Those willing to join the party were not expecting any position but were coming forward with faith in party ideology and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

In an informal chat with media persons on Wednesday, the BJP leader shared his views on General election results and other subjects. According to him, if the party high command wanted representation from Telangana in the Union Cabinet, someone who gets elected from the State could be given a Cabinet berth. “I would be very happy irrespective of the person getting that chance,” he added.

He said conducting Parliament and Assembly elections separately in Telangana had benefitted the BJP as the voting was influenced by the prime issue of deciding the next Prime Minister. And majority favoured Modi, he added.

