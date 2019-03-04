Laxman hands over chadar to be offered at Ajmer

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State Unit president K Laxman on Monday handed over a ‘chadar’ to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Laxman handed over the chadar to Mir Firasath Ali Baqri in the presence of party minority morcha at the BJP office in Nampally, which would be offered on the 807th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri RadiyAllah Anhu in the coming days.

Speaking to media persons after handing over a chadar, Laxman informed that BJP national president Amit Shah will be visiting Nizamabad on March 6 to take part in the cluster convention which has considered being the start of the BJP campaigning for the ensuing parliamentary elections.

“People of the State want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister of the country again and we welcome suggestions from all sections of people to add in our party manifesto for the parliamentary elections,” he said.

Attacking the Mahakutami, he demanded the Mahakutami to announce their Prime Minister candidate before facing the elections.