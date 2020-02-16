Laxman hits out at Telangana govt over ST quota

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: BJP State unit president K Laxman on Saturday said his party will support the enhancement of ST reservations to 10 per cent if the TRS government passed a resolution in the Assembly.

Addressing the Santh Sevalal Jayanthi celebrations at the party office here, he criticised the State government for combining the issues of Muslims reservations and the enhancement of ST reservations, which forced the Centre to keep the issue on backburner.

“The TRS government passed a single resolution seeking 12 per cent reservation for Muslims and 10 per cent for STs. If they separately sent a resolution, the Centre would have given 9.8 per cent reservation for STs as it would have been viable based on the provisions in the Constitution,” he said.

Terming BJP as the only political party that always promoted leaders from weaker sections, Laxman said Congress promoted dynasty politics. “Why Congress made Rahul Gandhi working president while there were many able leaders in the party ready to discharge that duty,” he questioned.

“The State government, which boasts that Telangana is a State of weaker sections with 80 per cent of its population comprising SC, ST and BCs, has negligible representation in key positions. The SCs in the State are demanding legality to the SC sub-plan, the BCs are fighting for a similar sub-plan for their development. The State, thus, is encouraging infighting within castes,” he alleged.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter