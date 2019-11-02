Laxman in Delhi to brief BJP leadership on RTC strike

By | Published: 12:49 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman was on Saturday called to New Delhi by the party’s national leadership for a meeting where he is expected to brief the party leaders on the ongoing TSRTC employees’ strike, the government’s response to the strike thus far and the status of the case pertaining to the strike being heard by the High Court. Laxman left for the national capital in the morning.

Laxman’s visit, comes on a day when the State Cabinet is scheduled to meet to discuss the options before the government in providing public bust transport – including possibility of permitting private operators to ply buses on certain routes – among a slew of other subjects.

The BJP had been supporting the TSRTC unions in their strike and has been demanding that the State Government hold discussions with the RTC workers to resolve their demands.

The State BJP president is expected to meet with party’s national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders. Also expected to come up at the meeting is the issue regarding party MP Bandi Sanjay, who has alleged that he was roughed up by the police in Karimnagar on Friday.

