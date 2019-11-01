Laxman lays foundation stone for BJP office in Khammam

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Khammam: BJP State president K Laxman laid foundation stone for construction of the party’s district headquarters building here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion he said the party has been focusing on strengthening its base in all the districts in Telangana. Steps are being taken to build cadre strength at grassroots level to emerge as a strong political force in Telangana. There has been good response to the party’s membership drives in the recent past, he noted.

Referring to the ongoing RTC strike, Laxman appealed to the State government not to drag the matter further and take immediate measures to find a solution. The delay in addressing the issue has been leading to forcible deaths of RTC workers. He wanted the government to invite the RTCJAC leaders for talks before any other working with the TSRTC takes his or her life. The BJP would stand by the RTC workers who were fighting for their legal rights, he said.

