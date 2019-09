Laxman Reddy claims four gold

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: MLRIT chairman Marri Laxman Reddy hogged the limelight with four gold medals in the 5th Telangana Masters inter-district swimming championship at the Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday.

He won the top honours in 50m breast stroke, 100m breast stroke, 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle events.

Results: Free Style: Age Group 35-39 400m Free Style: 1.Ajith Sudershan (06:26:10) (Hyd), 2. Bishal Miskey (Hyd), 3. Subhan Bin Mubarak (Hyd); 45-49 400m:1. Raj Kumar Surna (07:42:99), (Hyd), 2. G Shankar (Hyd), 3. V Vinod Kumar (Warangal); 50-54 400m: 1.Rajesh Kumar Jain (07:49:58) (Hyd), 2.Shanker Venugopal (Hyd), 3. Abbugari Venugopal (Hyd);

55-59 Men 400m: 1.K Sudershan (08:10:26) (Hyd), 2.J Vinay Kumar (Warangal);.

60-64 400m: 1.T Anand Raj (11:09:83) (Hyd), 2.Satyanarayan Prasad, 3.Abbugari Venugopal;

65-69 400m: 1.N Vittal (10:18:16 (Nizambad), 2. Ashok Bhandari (Hyd), 3. D Sudershan Reddy (Hyd).

