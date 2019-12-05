Laya likely to make a comeback on Telugu screen

By | Published: 9:27 pm

A popular heroine a decade ago, Laya quit films and took a long break from the Telugu film industry after she got married. As family life kept Laya busy over the past few years, she has never shown any signs of interest to make a comeback and pursue her acting career again.

However, looks like her fondness for films did not diminish. She encouraged her daughter to play a child character in Amar Akbar Anthony, a Ravi Teja-starrer directed by Srinu Vaitla. While escorting her cute little daughter, Laya obliged a request to take up a very small, unidentified role in the film.

Taking her cameo as a cue, she was offered a film to act opposite Jagapathi Babu. Refusing to play a mother to a young actor, she declined to take up the opportunity. But now, she is caught in a quandary as to what kind of characters she should take up, if at all she stages a comeback.Recently, she has expressed a desire to act in a Trivikram Srinivas directorial venture.

Of course, she hasn’t requested anybody for characters. Some production houses are honestly putting in efforts to convince her for elderly roles in family dramas. But ‘how can she entertain any offer being in the US’ is the question the production houses are being asked.