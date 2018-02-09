LB Nagar-Chintalkunta underpass likely by March

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: The underpass between LB Nagar to Chintalkunta junction is likely to be thrown open to public in March. The construction of the facility was taken up as part of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) to facilitate smooth flow of traffic at a cost of nearly Rs 12.70 crore and GHMC officials said till date 85 per cent of the works were completed.

The underpass works were progressing at a brisk pace and about 65 per cent of works towards the Bairamalguda side on the Vijayawada Highway end are completed and barely 50 metres of box construction was left at Bairamalguda towards Chintalakunta road. All efforts were being made to complete the works by March as targeted by the corporation.

GHMC took up the underpass project covering 540 metres long to ease traffic congestion at the ever-busy LB Nagar Circle towards Vijayawada. Once completed, the GHMC officials said the underpass will clear most of the traffic woes in Chintalakunta area. Out of 540-metre works, 490 meters approach road work constructions were finished. Both side approach roads work and 112-metre length closed box construction works were also finished. Many pre-fabricated structures were used in the construction of the underpass to ensure the works are completed as per schedule. The underpass was being constructed under SRDP second package, and would be inaugurated in March, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan said.