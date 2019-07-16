Leachate treatment on at Jawaharnagar dump yard

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: In tune with the capping works at Jawaharnagar dump yard, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is also simultaneously taking up leachate treatment works at the site to avoid overflow of leachate downstream into the neighbouring water bodies.

The treatment works are crucial because leachate accumulation tends to be more during the monsoon season. More importantly, it pollutes surface water at the downstream due to overflow of storm water contaminated with leachate from the storage tanks.

According to GHMC officials, over the last decade, nearly 5.80 lakh kilo litres of leachate had accumulated in 12 artificial lagoons at the dump yard site. Accordingly, last year the corporation had taken up the leachate treatment using RO process with advanced membrane using plate and tube technology by engaging mobile unit. Officials said that the project yielded encouraging results.

Now, the GHMC under its medium term plan is taking up treatment works to avoid overflow of leachate downstream water bodies and to have some cushion in the existing storage capacity for additional quantity of leachate.

The corporation plans to set up two mobile in-situ RO filtration systems on hire basis to treat about 2,10,000 Kilo Litres each with minimum 70 per cent recovery. This project will be taken up with a cost of nearly Rs.10 crore. Already, local residents lodged a few complaints regarding pollution of water bodies and ground water. Leachate has the potential to cause environmental harm, if not managed properly. The project is being planned to treat the leachate and remove contaminants to a suitable level to inland surface water discharge as per the guidelines of solid waste management rules 2016, said a senior official from GHMC.

The contract will be for 120 days. The mobile unit of in-situ leachate treatment system will be of 2000 KL per day capacity. The treatment progress will be monitored and inspected by an independent engineer on behalf of GHMC. If the agency fails to treat 2000 KL per day for 15 consecutive days, the contract can be terminated, he said.

Power from treated wet-waste

Apart from focussing on works related to capping and leachate, the municipal authorities are also exploring possible innovative solutions to handle the waste that arrives to the dump yard from across Hyderabad. As part of this initiative, the GHMC has collaborated with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) to set-up a wet-waste treatment plant that has the ability to produce power by treating wet waste.

The IICT researchers have installed a wet waste treatment plant of 5 tonne capacity at the dump yard. Apart from the treating wet vegetable and food waste, the treatment plant also treats the leachate and generates 300 units of power daily, thus meeting the electricity requirement of the dump yard.

What is Leachate?

Leachate is water that percolates through solid waste at the dump yard and constituents chemical components.

