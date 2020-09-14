Leader in research, innovation and sports

With a campus of more than 16,000 students and around 1,000 professors, UCAM (Universidad Católica de Murcia) was founded in 1996 with a clear mission: to train students with knowledge and skills to serve society

By | Published: 12:32 am 6:30 pm

Spain is the fourth most visited country in the world. The country is also known for well-recognized university system hosting some of the oldest universities and top 10 ranking business schools across the globe. Murcia, the seventh largest city in Spain, the capital city of the Southeastern region of Spain, is famous for education hub. Mediterranean weather joins the natural beauty of the beaches of Costa Cálida, with the mountains and fields of the Huerta de Europa.

With a campus of more than 16,000 students and around 1,000 professors, UCAM (Universidad Católica de Murcia) was founded in 1996 with a clear mission: to train students with knowledge and skills to serve society, to contribute to the further expansion of human knowledge through research as an integral part of the development of man and mankind and to participate in the evangelical mission of the Catholic Church in the areas of education and culture.

The UCAM offers undergraduate and graduate academic programs taught by faculty and researchers engaged with the quality of the education provided. UCAM developed a system of quality management applied to teaching, research and services to ensure the human relations among all members of the university community in order to make more effective educational work and research. The university offers a number of international Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees, PhD programs and intensive language courses throughout the academic year and summer. The school boasts good graduate employability prospects and is best known for its multicultural campus programs offered and its infrastructure.

Teaching is usually conducted in Spanish, but there are several programs taught completely in English, including Business, Tourism, Sport Sciences and Health Sciences (Bachelors, Masters and PhDs). UCAM also has a Language school that teaches different language programs such as French, German, Korean, Chinese, Portuguese, Italian, and sign language. UCAM is ranked 1001+ World University Rankings 2021, 151-200th European Teaching Rankings 2019; 301–400th Impact Rankings: Good health and well-being 2020.

UCAM is known as the University of Sports. It is the only European university with a professional basketball team in the first national league (ACB League Spain). Furthermore, UCAM competes on a professional level with 20 comparable teams. In the Spanish University Sports Competitions, UCAM won 46 medals being hailed 2012 Champion competing in 21 disciplines with more than 2000 college athletes. UCAM’s students were awarded about 100 medals in the Olympic Games in Athens, Beijing and London. Moreover, UCAM functions as the educational body of the Spanish LFP (Professional Football League).

The UCAM was among the first universities to adapt its programs to the European Quality System for Education, following the Bologna Process. In fact, UCAM’s Quality Department is currently assisting the Paraguayan Government to establish a quality assurance body in its respective education system. UCAM has around 340 renowned international strategic partners, among which are several leading colleges and universities around the world, such as UC Berkeley, Stanford, NTU, NUS or Università degli Studi di Bologna. With these partners, UCAM has established students, staff and professors’ exchange programs, joint degrees and other kinds of academic collaborations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .