Leaders jump and swim in Ranganayak Sagar Left Main Canal

By | Published: 4:25 pm

Hyderabad: Call it symbolic or sheer expression of joy, few leaders jumped into the Ranganayak Sagar Left Main Canal on Saturday immediately after the water was released by T Harish Rao, and swam to the other side.

While Harish Rao sprinkled water into the air with joy, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Manakonduru MLA Rasamai Balakishan took a leap into the gushing water and swam with joy.

They reached the other side of the canal much to the joy of the people who gathered on the banks to view the release of the water into canals. Later People’s Representatives from Chinnakodur and Narayanrao Pet mandals also swam in the canal. Harish Rao also took selfies with the leaders and irrigation engineers expressing his happiness.

The act of joy by the leaders also marked the era of open canals in the otherwise drought prone Siddipet region which depended on bore based irrigation that has left painful memories for the farmers. The release of water is symbolic to the ushering in change in Telangana, thanks to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation that lifted water to hitherto unimaginable heights.

