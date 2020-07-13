Leading India was a special occasion, says Rahane

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:59 am

Hyderabad: Indian Test match vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane pointed out that leading India in the Test match against Australia in 2017 at Dharamsala was a special occasion. India and Australia were locked at 1-1 after three Tests and the fourth Test at Dharamsala was the series decider.

Virat Kohli, who suffered a niggle in the third Test, had to sit out and Rahane led the side. Speaking to Deep Dasgupta’s chat show Cricketbaazi in ESPNCricinfo, he said, “Leading India was pretty special for me, particularly in that Test match, which was a crucial one (against Australia in 2017). I had never thought that I would be captaining the team. I was told that I’ll be informed on the eve of the match, maybe because of Virat’s fitness tests, if I’ll be leading the team in the next match,” Rahane said .

“So I had no idea if I’ll be the captain in the next match. But then Virat informed me that you’ll be leading because I’m not fit enough. Anil Kumble was the coach then and he also told me that Virat can’t play so you’ll lead. That moment was very special for me and I couldn’t believe that I would be leading the side. And the series was 1-1 then and to go and win it 2-1, in your first match as a captain was really special for me,” Rahane added.