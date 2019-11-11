Leading Legend, Ace Ace Ace shine in Hyderabad feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:45 pm 6:42 pm

Hyderabad: Leading Legend and Ace Ace Ace impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Monday morning.

SAND

600m:

Berkeley (Ajit Singh) & Let It Be Me (R Ajinkya) 46, former shaped well. Mozambique (Akshay Kumar) 47.5, handy.

800m:

Belle Springs (App) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Strategist (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, in fine trim. Ace Ace Ace (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. 2y-(Gree Coast/Molecule) (kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

1200m:

Leading Legend (kiran Naidu) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, worked well.

Noted on Sunday

SAND



800m:

Honourable Guest (Khurshad Alam) & Desert Moon (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, former moved well. Vijay’s Empire (RB) & 2y-(Sedgefiled/Blitz Kiss) (RB) 1-1, 600/44, former handy.

1000m:

Country’s Pet (N Rawal) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, shaped well. Balius (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Gazebo (Nakhat Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Roll Call (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, moved attractively.

