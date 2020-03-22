Leading life mindfully

By | Prof MS Rao | Published: 12:40 am 10:19 pm

“Each morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.”

― Buddha

A mindset is a frame of mind and the way we perceive the world. It is formed with various aspects, including environment, education, experience, observation heredity, and training. It can be improved through different means to lead a life with purpose and meaning. It helps become a mindful leader. Acquiring the right mindset is essential to lead a happy, peaceful and prosperous life.

Creating healthy mindset

Mindset management is the process of managing your mind positively and productively to accomplish your goals and objectives and lead your life with purpose and meaning. Creating a healthy mindset is a way of life. It gives happiness, peace, and success. Although there are setbacks in life, this mindset helps overcome them successfully.

When you look at successful entrepreneurs including Richard Branson, Elon Musk and Bill Gates, they demonstrated the right mindsets to succeed in their lives thus becoming role models for others. When you look at Edison and Einstein, they failed many times. But they demonstrated their persistent mindset to succeed finally. Here is a blueprint to create a healthy mindset.

Set goals. Be a morning person. Work hard, smart and wise. Emphasise excellence. Take feedback to reset if there are any distractions and misalignments. Improve the areas and ensure that you are on the right track and fast-track. Learn when to hold and when to fold. Reinvent regularly with changing times and technologies. Stay relevant and competent to stand out.

How to acquire right mindset?

Look at the positive aspects of the people and society. Spread positivity in others. Let bygones be bygones. Forgive and forget the people who betrayed you. Develop an attitude of gratitude. Strengthen your inner dialogue. Ensure that you have a positive conversation within yourself. It comes when you believe in yourself. So, believe in yourself first. Visualise success. Use positive language with others. Be resilient. Bounce back from failures. Acquire good habits. Read inspiring biographical books. Hire coaches, mentors or trainers to improve your attitude and mindset. Add value incrementally, one per cent every single day. It will have a cumulative positive impact on the world.

Your thoughts create your emotions. Control your thoughts to control your emotions. Don’t become a victim of circumstances. Have the right mindset when things go wrong. Master your circumstances. Be stoic. Maintain peace and tranquillity. Understand what you can control and cannot control. Don’t worry about what you cannot control. Avoid multitasking and procrastination. Be disciplined. Focus on your tasks, execute them effectively, and follow up regularly. If your goal is big, break it into small ones and execute one after another.

Work for a cause, not applause. To summarise, associate with healthy friends. Shift from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset. Come out of your comfort zone. Be bullish about your life but be prepared for bearish times. Participate in nonprofits. Add value to others. Make a difference.

Any educator can share knowledge but it requires courage to change the attitudes and mindsets of the students.

During my leadership development training programmes, I emphasise more on changing the attitude and mindset of the audiences apart from sharing my experiences with audiences to enable them to relate theory with practice. I firmly believe that knowledge is available online freely and any one can acquire it easily. So, changing the mindset and attitude of the people is more important to than sharing knowledge with them.

Conclusion

“Once your mindset changes, everything on the outside will change along with it,” said Steve Maraboli. Inculcating the right mindset helps perceive the world in a broader and truer way. A child can focus but the grownup person cannot focus due to distractions arising from technology. Therefore, use technology wisely. Comfort is the enemy of success. So, come out of your comfort zone and acquire the right mindset to achieve success in all spheres.

(The author is the Father of ‘Soft Leadership’ and Founder of MSR Leadership Consultants, India.)