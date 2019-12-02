Leadless pacemaker implant done on 82-year-old patient

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Lakdi-ka-pul, announced successful implant of a ‘Leadless Pacemaker’ on a 82-year-old patient, who has recovered and has gone back to leading a healthy and a normal life.

The surgery was performed on Dr Palle Rama Rao, a noted scientist in the field of physical and mechanical metallurgy. “Leadless pacemaker is an emerging technology with the potential to significantly improve outcomes associated with the need for long-term pacing of the heart,” said Dr Sai Sudhakar, Chief Interventional Cardiologist at Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

“It abolishes the need for transvenous leads and subcutaneous pockets, which are required in traditional pacemakers. The procedure typically takes less time than a traditional pacemaker implant procedure,” said Sudhakar.

Apart from a stunt procedure, the patient also was diagnosed with abnormal heart rhythms known as Sick Sinus Syndrome (SSS). Leadless pacemaker is used for select group of cardiac patients with such heart ailments. Since leadless pacemaker is a non-surgical procedure, the person is up and about much sooner, cosmetically the pacemaker is invisible and people need not worry damaging it while swimming or exercise.

