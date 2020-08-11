Leaf art on KTR wins internet

By | Published: 8:40 pm

It was a big fan moment for Manasa Rathod when her artwork was appreciated by the IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday. The BTech student tweeted a video featuring a leaf art and sketch of the minister during the occasional Twitter session #AskKTR where people use the platform to voice their concerns.

“KTR sir is my inspiration. I am deeply touched by his approach to issues and his responsive nature. I made his pencil sketch long back. This leaf art idea came up while watching some creative hacks videos on YouTube,” shared Manasa.

The beautiful portrait of KTR carved with precision on the leaf looks very impressive. The video has garnered over 14k views with many retweets. “I could never take up art seriously because of my busy schedule with college. I pursue it as my hobby. This was my first attempt at leaf art where I used safety pins and a cutter for carving. It isn’t as easy as it seems. It took me 2 hours to get the result.”

Manasa got many responses soon after her tweet was retweeted by the minister himself.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .