Leaked phone conversation: Bhongir MLA blames Opposition

By | Published: 12:32 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir MLA Pylla Shekar Reddy on Tuesday alleged that some forces were behind the leakage of telephonic conversation between two local TRS leaders that went viral on social media. It is portrayed as the conversation between him and personal assistant of former Bhongir MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud, but it was not, he said adding that it was a conspiracy to tarnish his image.

Addressing a press conference along with Bommalaramaram mandal TRS president Balanarsimha Yadav and Mandadarpally sarpanch B Malla Reddy, Bhongir MLA said he had nothing to do with the telephonic conversation.

Shaker Reddy said the conversation that was leaked pertained to two other leaders. He suspected the hand of some opposition leaders behind the episode. A complaint was lodged with the police on the issue and the persons behind the act would identified by the police, he added.

Clarifying on the photograph of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy chatting with him, which also appeared in the social media, Bhongir MLA said when he was holding a meeting with local TRS leaders in a hostel at Bhongir, Rajagopal Reddy came to the venue and talked with him for few minutes in the presence of 15 TRS leaders, he added.

Stating that TRS candidate of Bhongir Parliamentary constituency had lost in the elections due to ‘road roller’ symbol, which was similar to the car symbol, he pointed out that the independent candidate, who was given the road roller symbol has polled more than 27,000 votes in the elections. Reminding that Congress candidate has won in the elections with 5,000 votes, he said that it was a moral victory of the TRS candidate.