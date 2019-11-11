Leander targets Tokyo Olympics

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:52 pm

Hyderabad: “2020 Tokyo Olympics is my target,’’ said Indian tennis legend Leander Paes.

Speaking on the side lines of Krishnapatnam ports golf tournament prize distribution ceremony at Boulder Hills, Paes said it’s his dream to participate in 2020 Tokyo mega event.

“As of now I participated in seven Olympics, this would be my 8th Olympics. It’s my dream to participate in my 8th Olympics.’’

Paes also said he always loved to visit this city. “As far as Hyderabad is concerned, I love this historical city. I like Hyderabad food and hospitality.’’

