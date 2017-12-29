Learn beautiful floral arrangements with these experts

By | Published: 12:48 am

What flowers do you like the most? Roses, lilies or tulips? We are sure you like all of them. Having beautiful flowers around will definitely bring some positive vibes and will add some beauty as well. This is one reason for every occasion flowers find their way into our homes. And indeed floral arrangement is an art. So, today we bring you some vlogs that will teach you basics of floral arrangement that can come in handy.

Micheal Stores

This is the best vlog for beginners to understand the minute details of floral arrangement. Laura Lee introduces some easy and simple tips to master this beautiful art.

She discusses aspects like focal points and proportions that play a vital role in the arrangement. Laura shares that the arrangement must higher than the containers. She tells what basic tools we need to quickly start with the arrangement. She gives a step-by-step procedure to make it easier for the beginners.

3minutesgone

Quite popular among the beginners, this vlog teaches the learners’ a very simple and easy floral arrangement. This is more non-professional and can be done at our homes for any occasion. Rachel starts off with showing to soak the flower foam in the water.

She says that most of them push it inside the water which is wrong. Rachel says that the flower foam should just be floated on the water.

She then takes a big bowl and shows how to place the flowers. Rachel shares that it is always better to fix the bigger flowers and then fill in the gaps with the small ones. This is quite informative and easy.

Hobbylobby

Tara starts off with tips and tricks to make floral arrangement easier.

She also tells about tools one need to have before they begin. Tara says that different flowers would need different foams. Some foams need not be soaked in water, while other should be.

She shares that foam that is not soaked in water is easier to work. Tara also shows how one can use cello tape to make the floral arrangement and this is really an easy tip to use during floral arrangements.

She demonstrates how different flowers can be arranged depending on size, shape and colour.

Danielle Smith

This vlogger introduces easy-to-do floral arrangements for your home. The arrangements she demonstrates are very quick and simple. Danielle shows different floral arrangements in different shapes of bowls. She says that the arrangement changes depending on the size. One should be extremely careful about what size and shape they pick. Danielle shares that not all bowls can be used for floral arrangements. While picking the flowers as well one should keep in mind to opt for flowers with different textures and sizes and colours as well.

Theodore Leaf

Theodore advises people to pick flowers of the same colour in different shades. He mentions that too many colours sometime make the arrangement a little difficult.

He says that it is better to go for small bowls for arrangement as they look beautiful.

Theodore suggests that one should not fill up the whole bowl with flowers and leave some space.

He says that these small arrangements do not need any foam to fix the flowers.

–Jaya Vellampalli

Trending floral blogs

The Monarch Florists

Here you can learn everything about floral arrangements, start from basics and continue to learn advanced designs and techniques.

Through the posts in the blog, you can learn unique arrangements and ideas required for different purposes.

Be it a wedding, a basic garden bouquet, inexpensive ways to keep flowers year round and several more.

Not only written posts, the blog also contains videos that explain the process.

Ikebana Beautiful

Love the Ikebana flower arrangement style? Learn to make best pieces through this blog. Here, you can teach yourself easy flower arrangements, use of materials, places to find materials, tools and techniques. Once you visit the blog you will find different options to learn the art as it includes blog posts, photo inspirations and videos.

–Sweta Pendyala