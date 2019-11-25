Learn foreign languages, students told

By | Published: 12:36 am 3:40 pm

Hyderabad: A two-day national conference on ‘Phonetics: Theoretical Underpinnings and Research Explorations’ was organised by the Department of Phonetics and Spoken English at the English and Foreign Languages University here from November 19.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inaugurated the conference and stressed the importance of learning foreign languages for students to gain a wider perspective and broader cross-cultural understanding. He also accounted the significance of the rich repositories left by foreign travelers and court historians of the ancient and medieval period about the cultural diversity of our country.

Anjani Kumar also called for greater intuition among students and to foster a spirit of inquiry in the field of linguistics.

Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, complimented the Department of Phonetics and Spoken English on organising the conference while Prof Pramod Pandey, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, delivered the keynote address.

The conference was attended by over a hundred delegates from different universities across the country.

