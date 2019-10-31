Learn the art of writing great emails

By | Saket Kumar Singh | Published: 8:29 pm

A host of mediums have come up for sharing messages and information, but email still rules as the king of professional business communication. Studies have predicted that by 2020, the total number of email users would reach 3 Billion.

Emails enable record-keeping, allow immediate transmission, and provide a low cost consuming method of communication through providers. In spite of such myriad benefits, many emails fail to yield the desired results, owing to the lack of the right structure, tone, and content. An oversight in any of these factors increases the chances of miscommunication and can rob a message of its efficacy.

Follow the tips given below to write a mail that conveys its meaning and message with clarity

Make subject line clear

An unclear and complicated headline defeats the purpose of drafting the mail. Time is the most prized currency in the business world. So, an email with a clear subject line will enjoy a much higher opening rate as it would save the recipient from losing time in decoding the subject.

Proper greetings

When it comes to professional email writing, addressing the recipient either by his name or his designation becomes vital to get their attention. Beginning with words like “hi” can leave an unprofessional image while writing to seniors and supervisors.

Keep it direct and purposeful

State the purpose of your email from the very first sentence. Doing so will save their time in understanding your message, in turn, boosting your chances of getting a response.

Maintain a positive tone

Writing in a positive and professional tone will ensure your recipient understands your message without any ambiguity. Even when the information is negative, keep the tone neutral and focus on the action that can yield improved results.

Close in a constructive manner

Emails should always end on a note that leaves a good impression of the sender. Lines like “thank you for your time and consideration” or “feel free to contact me” reflect your courtesy and inclination to be in touch with the recipient. Reread your email carefully for all kinds of grammatical, punctuation and spelling mistakes.