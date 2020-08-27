Learn ways to deal with vector-borne diseases

By | Published: 7:08 pm

Pallavi Model School, Alwal conducted a webinar with the title ‘Fight the bite’ to create awareness on the prevention of vector-borne diseases for the students in collaboration with GHMC. The speaker for the day was the eminent entomologist from GHMC Alwal P Anil Kumar

The webinar saw the speaker presenting a PPT on various vectors and spreading sources of the diseases. The presentation also highlighted about the prevention measures and the initiative taken by GHMC ‘Friday-dry day and ‘Sunday 10 am-10 minutes’ programmes which could help the people to prevent getting dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases.

The aim of the webinar was about sanitization, sustainable development and clean surroundings. Student moderators put up some interesting questionnaires to the speaker, who enthusiastically answered in helping students to gain knowledge in the prevention of vector-borne diseases and how individual contributions in keeping the surrounding clean and dry can keep the diseases at bay .

Principal Sunir Nagi paid gratitude to the entomologist P Anil Kumar and Dr T Yadiah Deputy commissioner, GHMC for encouraging the school to collaborate with GHMC to take up various programmes to bring awareness among students on various issues. She also mentioned that these kind of programmes help the students with thought-provoking ideas to build a better and healthy society.