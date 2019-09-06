‘Learning an extra language opens doors to opportunities’

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Joel Reifman, Consul General, US Consulate Hyderabad, on Friday distributed certificates to students who completed two-year Access Microscholarship programme aimed at building English skills among children of underprivileged and minority backgrounds.

Speaking on the occasion, Reifman said learning an extra language would open doors for more opportunities and bring people more closer to each other. He interacted with the students and hailed their skills for flawlessly expressing their views in English on a number of subjects.

Funded by the Bureau for Education and Cultural Affairs, the English Access Microscholarship programme provides a foundation of English language skills to talented 13 year to 20 year old from economically weak sectors through after-school classes and intensive sessions.

The programme helps participants develop English skills that may lead to better jobs and educational prospects. Participants also gain the ability to compete for and participate in future exchanges and study in the United States, all of which require successful passage of the TOEFL examination.

