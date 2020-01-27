Learning and earning in tandem

By | Published: 12:55 am 5:37 pm

Hyderabad: There are two schools of thought – one which says earn while you learn, and the other which says – first learn and then remove the letter ‘l’ from learn. Irrespective of whichever thought one subscribes to, both have its pros and cons.

Earning while learning provides a scope to meet the daily expenses of a student and also helps in judiciously managing the free time as well. But juggling the time between study and job may not be everyone’s cup of tea and one needs to be extremely careful so that their course of study is not disturbed due to the part-time work taken up. Efficiently balancing both work and study is nothing less than an art.

The concept of earning while learning or a Saturday job is in vogue abroad but in a country like India, there are very few takers. Nevertheless, a thing called home tuition is popular among students and aspirants of competitive exams.

Home tuition can not only earn them a few bucks but also brushes up their knowledge on subject basics.

Amul Sargoad, a competitive exam aspirant who takes home tuitions, says, “Being a student usually means little or no money, but working part-time no longer worries you about the basic amenities. I teach 9th to 12th standard kids, which made me thorough with all the NCERT books which helped me a lot in my preparation. It also helped me stay active and be punctual.”

This is nothing but a new takeaway which literally translates into learning while earning.

There is another side too, which can take a toll on your studies, especially with the students pursuing heavy professional courses like health sciences.

Akanksha Venkat, a student of Allied Health Sciences who tested her luck with a part-time job to spend her leisure time, says, “If not managed properly, earning while learning can be very hectic and can disturb your studies too. I found it very difficult in managing time between completing my work and attending hospital to discharge duties.” Going for earning while learning is purely a personal choice based on the needs of a person, and why one should go for it is not a question but how and which job one should opt is certainly is.

