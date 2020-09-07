Learning outcomes of students assessed virtually

During the third week of August, the school conducted this year’s First Quarterly Assessment on a virtual platform successfully.

Assessment is an integral part of education and provides an insight into the learner’s abilities, thinking processes, reflections, and attitudes. The assessment also helps educators adjust their teaching strategies. At this time of adversity, when the real world has undergone a massive disruption, the virtual world has come to the rescue and Meru International School has been successful not only in making virtual education possible but also in conducting virtual assessment seamlessly.

With the use of Google Classrooms, online classes were being considered an easy task. When the question of assessment arose, the school brainstormed various methods of conducting it, as the objective was to analyse the learning outcomes of the students which will reflect their cognitive skills.

The teachers were instructed to prepare questions in two segments for each subject. Paper-I had multiple-choice questions testing for a wide breadth of content and objectives. Paper-II had descriptive questions that required writing within a stipulated time. Both the papers were uploaded and kept in draft mode in their Google Classrooms.

During the third week of August, the school conducted this year’s First Quarterly Assessment on a virtual platform successfully. Invigilators would log into classrooms and assign the question papers. Within a minimum span of time, students would complete their assessments and turn in their work thereafter. Submission of the MCQ test was not at all difficult, whereas, submission of descriptive paper required more attention.

After completion of Paper II, students were asked to take snapshots of their answers scripts and turn in to their respective Google Classrooms. Invigilators instructed the students to leave the classrooms only after affirming that everyone had submitted their papers. School Principal conducted a training session for the teachers for the assessment session.

Evaluations were done using PDF script marker, where teachers could mark the answer scripts immaculately. Teachers were also able to type proper feedback on the scripts virtually just as they used to write in reality. Parents were glad to witness the efficiency with which the assessment was conducted.

