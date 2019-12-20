Learning the colourful way

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Art has always been a window that one looks for when other mediums fail. One such person who took the help of drawing while growing up is Afrah Sameen who holds art workshops around Hyderabad to spread awareness about dyslexia and the people going through it.

“Childhood was very tough for me. I have been a student who doesn’t understand shapes and letters like B and D and numbers like 7 and 11, etc. Art was not much of a concern in my school back then. I could read and understand pictures as I am a visual learner. But my teachers failed to understand that. They thought I was a stubborn child who didn’t want to learn and so I was punished by them,” recalls Afrah emotionally.

Afrah’s mother supported her and drew things which looked close to the letter that she was teaching. “As my learning pattern was different, my mom taught me with colours and paints. She drew a visual image of something that is close to the letter. Like, she drew a tap to represent the letter N (Na) in Hindi,” shares Afrah.

Soon that became the way how Afrah learnt. She also started experimenting the same thing with different mediums like acrylic, finger painting, etc. “This method helped me learn a lot. I didn’t quit studying and completed my MBA, as I wanted to prove that people with learning difficulties can also pursue their dreams and get a graduation,” says Afrah who also worked with Google before committing her time to holding art workshops under her own project Artlexic.

“I want to help such dyslexic visual learners, so they can learn from my journey. Also, it is not just dyslexia, but there a lot of other difficulties like mental trauma that children go through. I want to bring art to them,” says Afrah.

Afrah holds workshops in normal art and glow in the dark painting in the city. The funds raised from these workshops help her create awareness about dyslexia and mental health. “I’ve taken a complete campaign in October to spread awareness about mental health. Along with painting, I bring in psychologists and people who are resourceful and can counsel people so they can understand the perspective of others and then relate it to their paintings. This is a kind of an art therapy,” she shares.

When quizzed about glow painting, the artist says, “I started glow in the dark painting workshops just last year. These painting are made of fluorescent paints which are not harmful like radium paints. They absorb and reflect light in the dark. The technique is a little difficult for children and so I hold these workshops for adults.”Afrah also conducts free classes and art therapy at orphanages in the city. The artist also plans to bring all forms of art like music and dance to these children by 2020.

