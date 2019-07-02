Learning through object theatre

By | Published: 7:12 pm

The annual and one-of-its-kind theatre festival that brings the best of the productions for children began its 10th year celebration with an ancillary event — an object theatre performance by Tram Arts Trust, Mumbai, titled “A Bird’s Eye View”. Object theatre has never been staged in Hyderabad before.

Actor, director Choiti Ghosh told the story interestingly through the use of objects. Milu – the pigeon’s journey, his strife, and how he finds joy at every step of the way was a topic of interest for the audience.

The 60-minute non-verbal play revolves around Milu who was a carrier pigeon during the Second World War.

From the time of his birth, throughout his training, during the moments spent with his friends and his mate, Milu has a singular over-riding mission hanging over his head – to successfully deliver messages.

Choiti, winner of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2016, says, “The joyful thing about Object Theatre is that objects transcend boundaries and taboos.

Through them, a war story can be told to adults and children alike. Gory visuals, raised to metaphorical levels, become interpretative hence palatable.”

Experiencing object theatre for the very first time, the children were enthralled with the performance and engaged with the story.

Co-founder Vaishali Bisht believes that “Object Theatre is a form that allows children a necessary opportunity to exercise their imagination and strengthen their creativity”. And regarding future plans of the festival, “We hope to get a larger variety of theatre for children this year”, she concludes.