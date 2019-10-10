Leave AP Bhavan issue to us, Telugu States tell Centre

By | Published: 1:45 am

Hyderabad: Officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, declared that Chief Ministers of the two States will take a joint decision on division of assets relating to Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi and the two States would prefer to take this decision on their own without Centre’s intervention.

This was announced on Wednesday at a meeting of officials from the two States led by their Chief Secretaries – SK Joshi from Telangana and LV Subrahmanyam from Andhra Pradesh – at New Delhi. The meeting discussed various issues related to division of assets between the two States as per the AP Reorganisation Act. The meeting focused on issues pertaining to institutions listed in the ninth and tenth schedules of the Act.

At the meeting, Telangana raised the issues of creation of supernumerary posts for electricity employees in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana’s rights on tax arrears based on location of headquarters in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State, and how seeking division of Singareni Collieries Company Limited and APEL assets was not permissible.

The meeting also discussed division of 14 institutions in Schedule Nine of the Act with assistance of assessments made by the Centre.

