Leave discretion on lockdown to States: Experts

Hyderabad: For a while, Singapore was widely lauded for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the country put in all efforts to screen and quarantine travellers from outside. Their systemic style of contact tracing was hailed because they had a system that could identify the origin of the infection in just two hours.

And yet, last week, the Singapore government put the entire country into lockdown, confining scores of migrant workers and its population within their homes till May 6. Singapore’s experience in handling the pandemic can be a cautionary tale to India, which is preparing ground to allow significant exemptions in the lockdown after April 20.

While striking a balance between saving lives and livelihood is of utmost importance, the fact remains that almost all epidemiologists and public health specialists in the country agree that India has not yet seen the peak of the coronavirus epidemic curve. To a large extent, the ongoing lockdown strategies are credited for breaking transmission chains, a reason why almost a third of the global population is under lockdown. Major economic powers like Italy, France and the United Kingdom have already announced lockdowns till May, while almost all countries in Europe and Asia are in a lockdown till this month-end.

‘Leave discretion to States’

Top public health experts, including Public Health Foundation of India president Dr. K Srinath Reddy, Indian Institute of Public Health-PHFI director Dr. GVS Murthy, former NIMS director L Narendranath and Association of Surgeons of India president Dr. P Raghuram, who spoke to Telangana Today, said the decision to implement or remove exemptions and lockdowns should be left to the discretion of the State governments.

The Union Health Ministry is in no position to accurately know the ground realities and the local State governments should be left to take their own decisions, they said. There is also a fear that even a limited release or exemption in the lockdown in hotspots from April 20 could potentially trigger clusters or perhaps even sow seeds for a wider outbreak.

More or less, a majority of experts are united around a set of common benchmarks that must be implemented first before introducing exemptions or removing the lockdown, at least in regions that fall under Red Zones.

The local administration, including the health wing at the hotspots, must be able to at least test everyone with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), Influenza like Illness (ILI), high grade pneumonia, fever and sore throat.

Tracking of cases

The administration should also have a robust system of monitoring and tracking Covid-19 cases and persons who have come in close contact with positive cases. Every time a person tests positive for Covid-19, the health, police and revenue administration must be able to quickly track all the known contacts and immediately initiate the quarantining process.

Another major criterion for introduction of partial exemptions or removing the lockdown is the gradual reduction of positive cases of coronavirus for at least 28 days in hotspots. It takes at least 14 days for the symptoms of coronavirus to emerge and local health officials have to wait for that period for cases to appear. If the number of cases start reducing and continue to drop for 14 days, the local public health officials will be confident that indeed the suppression strategies have worked and certain exemptions can be considered.

