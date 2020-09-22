Leaving farmers in lurch

NDA govt needs to reimagine the farm policy that supports States in their reform processes

Published: 12:03 am

By bulldozing the farm reform Bills in Parliament without addressing the genuine concerns of farmers and the States, the NDA government has hit at the foundations of the three pillars of food security structure: Minimum Support Price, Public Procurement and Public Distribution System. While reforms to strengthen the existing mechanisms are necessary, what the Centre is attempting now is to do away with the protective shield of the farmers and the powers and rights of the State governments, thereby undermining the federal spirit. The hasty approach, which has triggered widespread protests from farmers and led to the exit of a trusted ally, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), from the Union Cabinet, serves as a classic example of how not to introduce a reforms policy. The NDA leadership should have taken a leaf out of Telangana’s recent experience in implementing far-reaching reforms in the revenue administration with full endorsement from people. The landmark revenue Bill, passed by the Assembly, was widely welcomed with people holding rallies in celebration while the farm Bills, hurried through in Parliament, have set off angry protests. Seen together, the three controversial Bills— Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill—would only lead to dismantling the current security structures for farmers and expose them to the whims and fancies of market players and their greed. There are widespread fears that the so-called reforms would end the MSP, ruin the agricultural infrastructure and lead to corporate cartelisation of the sector.

There is a lurking danger of big corporate houses forcing farmers to buy costly inputs and to pledge crops to the company without any government security against manipulation. And, the State governments will lose out a lot on their revenue through the market fee. Nearly 86% of farmers in the country own less than 5 acres of land and sell their produce at their nearest mandis of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) with a guaranteed MSP. The Centre must unequivocally assure them continuance of the MSP system and this assurance should form the starting point for discussions with the States before going ahead with any kind of reforms. It must be pointed out that farmers in a contract farming arrangement will be the weaker players in terms of their ability to negotiate what they need. As a result, the new middleman will be a corporate entity. Instead of centralisation of powers, the NDA government needs to reimagine the farm policy that focuses on supporting the States in their own long-term reform processes and providing a robust institutional framework for Centre-State and inter-State coordination wherever needed.

