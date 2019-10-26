Leaving no one behind

By | Published: 26th Oct 2019 12:05 am 11:05 pm

The main objective of the United Nations Development Programme’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is the principle of universality — ‘Leave no one behind.’ According to the SDG index 2018, Sweden topped the list with a score of 85, while India’s rank was 112 with a score of 59.1. India will achieve sustainable development when our citizens have equitable access to food and nutrition, clean water and sanitation, income generation, healthcare, education and capacity building, electricity, telecommunication systems and financial services. As per the World Bank, around 27 crore Indians lived below poverty line in 2012.

According to Article 21 of the Constitution, ‘Right to Life’ is the fundamental right of every citizen. In his book ‘The Third Pillar: How Markets and the State Leave the Community Behind,’ former Reserve Bank of India Governor Dr Raghuram Rajan emphasised the need for active participation of local communities and the key role played by good governance and concerted efforts of the state and the markets in the sustainable development arena. In fact, the Third Pillar refers to ‘people’ in the three-dimension model – Public-Private-People Partnership (P4) — to build a new India – an inclusive India.

Three Pillars

The edifice of new and inclusive India can be built on three pillars: financial inclusion; social inclusion and economic inclusion. Let us critically examine how these pillars are being supported by various initiatives of the government and the private sector.

Financial Inclusion

Under the Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojna, as many as 37.19 crore people have opened bank accounts so far and the total deposits mobilised in these accounts stood at Rs 1,04,698 crore as on October 2, 2019. However, we should note that the opening of bank accounts by the poor is but the tip of the ‘financial inclusion’ iceberg. The poor can operate their savings bank accounts only if they have regular cash flows, which is, in turn, an outcome of sustainable livelihoods. Apart from equipping themselves with financial literacy, the poor need to have access to credit, insurance, pension, remittances and advisory services to reach the last mile in financial inclusion.

According to a study, the self-help group (SHG) bank linkage programme in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh secured not only sustainable livelihoods through creation of micro-enterprises but also led to women’s empowerment. Yet, some challenges that remain to be overcome include poor economic conditions of borrowers, non-cooperation among the group members, excessive expenditure on medical emergencies and social functions, and expectations of loan waivers by the beneficiaries. Addressing such issues is fundamental to achieving universal financial inclusion in India.

Social Inclusion

Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, 9.5 crore household toilets have been constructed, covering 99% of the total households in rural India. As per the National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey 2017-18, the number of people defecating in the open fell from 55 crore to 20 crore during the period 2014-2018. This programme also, despite being a commendable scheme, faces challenges in the form of lack of adequate water, use of toilets as storerooms for cattle feed, single soak pits instead of twin soak pits and limited behavioural change as people still feel comfortable defecating in the open.

As per another research study, a government-sponsored programme on skilling enabled placement of 97% of its trainees in six States. However, 72% of the respondents discontinued their jobs — the highest in Odisha (97%), followed by Assam (93%), Karnataka (82%), Kerala (77%), Madhya Pradesh (44%) and Maharashtra (37%). This alludes to the need for identification of right methodologies and implementation mechanisms for achieving the desired results.

Economic Inclusion

An amount of Rs 3.12 lakh crore was disbursed as loans to around 6 crore micro-entrepreneurs under the Prime Minister MUDRA Yojna (PMMY) till March 31, 2019, with an average loan size of Rs 52,081. Less than 3% of the total loans, however, had a value of above Rs 5 lakh, which has the potential to create more jobs. Though the annual report of PMMY reported bad loans at 5.38% as on March 31, 2018, the actual figure could be higher.

e-NAM (electronic National Agriculture Market) launched by the government of India in April 2016 is an online trading platform meant for price discovery of agri-commodities and transparent financial transactions. It is an innovative platform that is likely to bring significant benefits to the agricultural community if issues such as lack of scientific assaying/grading facilities, poor internet connectivity and consequent manual operations are addressed. The scheme assumed importance because it improved the earning capacity of the farmers in Karnataka through remunerative market linkages thereby addressing the agrarian distress to some extent. If such schemes are successfully implemented across India, loan waivers and direct benefit transfers to the farmers would become redundant.

Converging Government Schemes

The P4 model became successful in certain pockets of India (for instance, SHG-BLP in South India, e-NAM in Karnataka, and MGNREGA in Tripura) mainly because of the active involvement of all stakeholders viz, government (public), private sector and the people. Sustainable development will become a reality when schemes like Atal Pension Yojana (a combination of social, financial and economic inclusion) are implemented in letter and spirit. As per the latest figures, the Atal Pension Yojana has a total subscriber base of 1.10 crore citizens in the unorganised sector (40% of these are women) with a corpus fund of Rs 3,950 crore.

As part of the inclusive journey, financial as well as digital literacy should be imparted to the poor in a big way. To reap the demographic dividend, we need to create sustainable livelihoods through expansion of existing ITIs/polytechnics, thereby skilling the youth. To nurture micro and small enterprises of the poor, banks should offer ‘Credit Plus’ package services, including training, capacity building, transfer of technical know-how, establishing market linkages and handholding support during their infancy stage.

Further, SDGs can be realised when we rely on all the above three pillars of inclusion, for which we need to converge various government schemes so as to avoid overlapping of benefits. We should undertake social audit and geotagging of public goods and services to achieve good governance; and must holistically empower panchayats, which act as last mile facilitators for the citizens.

(M Srikanth is Associate Professor and Head, Centre for Financial Inclusion and Entrepreneurship, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Hyderabad. S Navyasridevi is Project Assistant)

