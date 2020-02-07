Lecture on ‘Current challenge for Indian Muslims’

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis Tameer-e-Millat is organising the 14th Syed Khaleelullah Hussaini Memorial Lecture at FAPCCI auditorium, Red Hills, on Saturday 7 pm.

The discourse on is ‘Socio Economic Inequalities and the Current Challenge for Indian Muslims’, and will be delivered by social scientist Prof Amitabh Kundu, former Dean Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Noted economist, Prof Aamirullah Khan will give introduction and Prof Abdul Shaban of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai will also speak. Syed Jaleel Ahmed Advocate, president of the organisation will preside over the programme.

