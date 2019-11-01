Lecture on smart farming held at PJTSAU

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: Dr KS Subramanian, Director of Research, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, delivered the Dr B Ramamoorthy 3rd memorial lecture on ‘Smart Farming for Evergreen Revolution’ organised here at PJTSAU auditorium, Rajendranagar on Friday. Dr Subramanian spoke about the challenges and opportunities in smart agriculture and emphasised on how artificial intelligence, drone, sensor technologies, Robotics could play a crucial role in extending the benefits of modern technologies to the farmers in the country. He also spoke on how nano technology will contribute to agricultural research in providing better services and developing low cost farm applications and technologies.

Smart farming is applied in four major areas of precision agriculture, protected cultivation, drones in agriculture and farm management systems, he said adding that application of smart farming is getting expanded widely that commensurate with technology development. Dr V Praveen Rao, VC, PJTSAU has presided the memorial lecture.

Dr T Pradeep, Director of Research, PJTSAU, Dr Adhilaxmi retired agricultural scientist and daughter of Dr Ramamoorthy, former V-C, ANGRAU, Dr A Padmaraju, Board member PJTSAU, Dr EA Siddique, several scientists faculty, research scholars of PJTSAU participated in the programme, according to a press release.

