Lecturer, receptionist held for cheating in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with LB Nagar police on Monday arrested two fraudsters on charges of cheating youngsters after promising them medical seats in the management quota.

The arrested persons were A Venkata Ramaiah, 40, a lecturer and owner of AVR Institutions, Dilsukhnagar and Y Sravani, a receptionist working at AVR Institute.

According to police, Venkata Ramaiah, who was working as a lecturer in a reputed private junior college set up AVR Institutions for NEET students and promised them that he would arrange them medical seats in reputed colleges in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“He lured their parents and after consulting medical colleges, collected fee as well as donations assuring them seats. However neither did the student clear the exams nor did he give them seats as promised,” police said, adding that Rs 9.4 lakh and a car, all together worth Rs.15.5 lakh was seized from them.

