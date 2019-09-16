Lecturers for TSWREIS: Candidates’ list out

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad had conducted oral test interviews from November 8, 2018 to November 19, 2018 for recruitment for the post of Degree College Lecturers in Telangana State Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS). The list of the provisionally selected candidates for the above posts is available in the commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in

