LED lights help GHMC save power bill by Rs 153 cr

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reduced its electricity bill for street lighting by Rs 152.96 crore after switching from conventional lighting methods to LED lights, Minister for IT, Industries, Municipal Administration & Urban Development KT Rama Rao informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

He said 4,32,901 conventional streetlights were replaced with energy-efficient LEDs in the GHMC area. This resulted in energy savings of 216.50 million units between July 2017 and July 2019, he said. The Minister also said the government would look into complaints of lack of maintenance of the streetlights by Energy Efficiency Services Limited of Government of India which, according to Kaleru Venkatesh of the TRS, had sub-contracted the maintenance to some private parties.

Mosques at Secretariat

The State government was examining a report submitted by a Cabinet sub-committee on the construction of the new Secretariat, Minister for Transport, Roads & Buildings V Prashant Reddy said in the Assembly on Wednesday. On the issue of the presence of two mosques and a temple in the Secretariat complex, raised by AIMIM member Mohammad Moazam Khan who said the structures should not be disturbed, the Minister said the government would take notice of the member’s concern and take appropriate decisions.

Medical colleges

Health Minister Etela Rajender said four new medical colleges were set up in the State since its formation in 2014 in addition to AIIMS at Bibinagar. The State, he said, had a total of 11 government medical colleges and 23 private medical colleges, which between them have 4,790 seats. With the introduction of NEET, only 15 per cent of the seats in private medical colleges could be filled under the NRI quota and all seats had to be filled on a merit basis.

He said after the State was formed, 298 postgraduate seats were granted to Telangana which was an achievement in itself as postgraduate seats are not allowed unless excellent facilities are available for teaching. Responding to the concerns from members over availability of diagnostic equipment in some government hospitals, the Minister said every medical college came with a 650-bed hospital, which will have all facilities. “These are happening in stages. The aim of the State government is to make medical education in Telangana the best in the country,” he said.

Agriculture officers

The State government has recruited 2,162 agriculture extension officers and 114 agriculture officers to strengthen the Agriculture Department and its services, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said. These officials have been provided with tabs with internet connectivity and have been trained to develop skills as agronomists. Four agriculture polytechnics – at Jammikunta, Tornala, Sardapur, and Malthumeda in Karimnagar, Siddipet, Rajanna-Siricilla and Kamareddy districts respectively – were also set up to offer training to students in farming-related activities.

30-day action plan

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao called on all MLAs and other elected representatives to participate in the 30-day action plan for clean and green villages. The programme is showing great results with people taking part voluntarily in improving the environment in their villages, he said. He also said no targets for planting trees were given to gram panchayats as part of the action plan. It is the gram sabha that would decide how many saplings could be planted in the village. The target was to ensure the survival of 85 per cent of all planted saplings, he said.

Udaya Samudram

The Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme is expected to start functioning partially by next year’s kharif season with the total ayacut proposed to be served by the scheme standing at one lakh acres, the Assembly was informed. In a reply placed on the table, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who also holds the irrigation portfolio, said the headworks of the scheme that is part of the Alimenti Madhava Reddy SLBC project had been completed except for the lining work of the tunnel and that canal and distributary network system was in progress.

The value of work completed so far was Rs 328.29 crore against the revised agreement value of Rs 483.95 crore and the work completed so far constitutes 68 per cent of the project.

