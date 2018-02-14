LED lights to brighten up ORR encircling Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Outer Ring Road (ORR) encircling Hyderabad beyond the suburbs could soon boast of being the longest expressway in the country to be LED illuminated.

Buoyed by the success of installing LED lights on the Gachibowli- Shamshabad stretch on the ORR, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) is now working on installing LED lights on the entire ORR stretch.

The project of illuminating the ORR stretch with LED lights is to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs.107 crore. The HGCL proposal will cover the stretch from Kokapet to Shamshabad, which is a distance of 136 km.

Apart from the main carriageway, the illumination will also have LED lights at interchanges, junctions, service roads and underpasses as well.

Unlike projects taken up in the past under public private partnership mode, this time HGCL will be taking up the project on its own. A notification has been issued for supply of different material and the bids will be opened next month. If things go as per plan, the project will be completed in 15 months, said a senior official from HGCL.

The idea is to ensure safety and convenience of motorists on the ORR.

“Probably, this will be the first project in the country to illuminate an entire ORR expressway with LED lights,” he said.

Apart from the convenience, the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), which had conducted a detailed study on the ORR, recommended for better illumination. Accordingly, the HGCL is now gearing up to take up the project, he said.

Successful bidders will have to ensure maintenance of the lighting facilities for five years. Further, short-term targets will be set to ensure the works are completed as per target. In case the contractors fail to execute the works as per schedule, they will be penalised, he added.

Plans are being laid to install 12 metre-high octagonal poles with 190 Watt LED lights on the main carriageway, 7.5 metre-high octagonal poles on the service roads and while between road junctions, there will be 9 metre-high octagonal poles.