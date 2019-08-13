LED streelights burn bright in the day too in Hyderabad!

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:00 am

Hyderabad: Successful in its ambitious initiative of dotting the city streets with LED lights, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now engaged in addressing issues of day-to-day maintenance and ensuring error-free operations.

Soon after brightening up the city thoroughfares by installing 4.19 lakh LED streetlights, the civic body had a survey done which after randomly picking and testing the streetlights certified a 98 per cent glow rate.

However, complaints too started to trickle in from different parts and some citizens even took to social media platforms to point out glitches in the maintenance. The complaints mostly related to day glowing of lights, blinking and in some places, lights going defunct.

The GHMC officials conceded they had received almost 93,000 complaints between January and June of which 91,000 were closed.

Vinay Vangala, a Twitter user, shared a picture of streetlights glowing during day time at Matrusrinagar, Miyapur on the micro-blogging site earlier this week.

Similar complaints were brought to the notice of the officials by some corporators during the council meeting held last week. Karwan Corporator M Rajender Yadav pointed out that LED lights in most areas were glowing during day time and at times, round-the-clock. This was leading to the lights getting fused very early, he claimed.

A couple of months ago, the corporation took up rectification works and identified 20,450 streetlights as defunct. All these were replaced with new ones, besides fixing the snags in the lines, switches and spares, officials said.

According to the officials, the issue of day glowing at some locations was mainly due to errors in command control management system (CCMS) and during the maintenance of streetlights. “Of the 93,000 complaints received till June this year, 91,000 have been attended and closed,” they said.

GHMC took up the mammoth exercise of replacing over 4.19 lakh conventional streetlights in the city with LED streetlights in association with Energy Efficiency Services Limited in July 2017. This helped the corporation save 162.15 million units power a year, facilitating power bills saving of Rs 115.13 crore. More importantly, this exercise helped in reducing emission of carbon dioxide by 1,29,719 tonnes annually, said an official.

Command control system

The GHMC is facilitating residents to check the functioning of streetlights through a command control system. Residents can check the glowing percentage of streetlights at CCMS dashboard http://120.138.9.117:8080/ghmc. They can also lodge complaints, if any, over toll free number 18001803580 or email [email protected] or log on to http://support.eeslindia.org website.

