LED thief held with bulbs worth Rs 9 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, who along with his accomplices, stole LED lamps worth Rs.9 lakh procured by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as part of its project to replace conventional streetlights with LED lights, was arrested here on Friday.

His attempts to sell the lamps had failed, with the Ramgopalpet police recovering all the stolen lamps from the suspect, identified as Abdul Mannan alias Baba of Bholakpur in Musheerabad.

According to the police, in November last year, G Mastan Reddy, a contractor from Kalasiguda lodged a complaint that the lamps had gone missing. He had bought the same as part of a contract in August from Energy Efficiency Services Limited to install and maintain street lamps in GHMC circles 29 and 30 for seven years.

“He had imported the lamps and locked the stock in his warehouse at Patigadda before going home. When he returned next day, some of the boxes were missing,” police said.

Inspection of CCTV footage from surrounding areas found an auto-trolley moving suspiciously in the area. Based on further investigation, Mannan was nabbed.

Police said Mannan, along with his associates Haneef and Khaja, had stole the bulbs committed theft. They were earlier involved in a dacoit case at Pahadishareef and were jailed.

“After being released from prison, the trio stole the lamp boxes and transported them in an auto-trolley to Shastripuram. They tried to sell them to people but were unsuccessful,” police said.

Mannan was arrested from near the Secunderabad Civil Court, while the other two are absconding.