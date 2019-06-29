LED to light up Durgam Cheruvu

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Secret Lake of Hyderabad is all set to dazzle in the splendour of LED lights. With the cable bridge construction at Durgam Cheruvu nearing completion, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is working on installing architectural lighting on the structure.

The vibrant LED lighting will be an added attraction on the structure on holidays, festivals and special occasions. The multi-coloured lighting will be designed with different themes to suit the occasions and the festivities.

The lighting will be operated using special software. World over, many cable bridges are being decked up with colourful LED lighting. Apart from ensuring traffic safety, the LED lighting will enhance the architecture of the structure and serve as a tourist attraction, said a senior GHMC official.

Plans are being made to complete the construction of the cable bridge by October and simultaneously install the LED lighting on the structure. Recently, an agency had made a demonstration of the lighting system. It is estimated to cost nearly Rs.5 crore.

The municipal corporation is inviting agencies for taking up the project. The agencies will have to come up with innovative and attractive lighting designs, besides focusing on reduction of light pollution. The agency, which offers the best design with limited cost will be preferred, the official said.

“Though, the lighting concept is popular abroad, in India not many structures are equipped with such attractions. The Goa government has taken up a small project and Mumbai is planning a lighting system for its sea link bridge,” the official said.

Emphasis is being laid not to disturb the ecology of the lake due to the lighting. The LED strips will be tied to the cable tubes by fasteners or clamps and the design shall be in a way that there is no heat impact on the cable tubes, he said.

The cable bridge is being constructed to ease traffic congestion on the routes leading to HITEC City, Financial district and Gachibowli areas from the Jubilee Hills end.

In addition to the three lanes for vehicular traffic movement, there will be an exclusive cycling and walking track on the bridge. The 238-metre long bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs.180 crore.

