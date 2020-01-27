Left groups to form human chain on Jan 30 at Rajghat

By | Published: 4:10 pm

New Delhi: Left groups on Monday announced they will form a human chain on January 30 at Rajghat to display ‘solidarity with the Constitution, democracy, and secularism.’ The initiative will be conducted under the banner of ‘Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan’.

Earlier on January 26, Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan participated in a human chain organised by Left Democratic Front (LDF) against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said that “the law is a threat to secularism of this country.”

The human chain was formed to demand the scrapping of CAA, NRC and the proposed NPR. The 620-kilometres long chain, covering the entire length of the state.

The newly enacted law is facing stiff opposition across the country with some states including Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab refusing to implement the law in their respective states.

Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab have passed resolutions against the recently amended law in their respective state Assemblies.