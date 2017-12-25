Left the movement on ideological grounds, says surrendered Maoist Jampanna

By | Published: 1:19 pm 1:20 pm

Hyderabad: Top Maoist Ginugu Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna who surrendered before the police here on Monday said that he left the CPI (Maoist) party on ideological grounds and there was no other reason behind it.

Speaking after surrendering, before the police at the police headquarters here along with his wife Anitha alias Rajitha, he said there was no pressure on him to surrender before the police.

Jampanna who carried a reward of over Rs.25 lakh was involved in 100 cases. Of them, 51 cases in Telangana. He joined CPI (ML) as dalam member in 1984.