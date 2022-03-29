Legacy waste dumpsite remediation in Telangana

Hyderabad: Central Government has recognised and approved Telangana Government’s efforts in legacy waste dumpsite remediation of 32.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste and reclaiming over 842 acres across the State for its optimum utilisation.

Under this initiative, the State Government is executing the project with Rs.178.6 crore. Of this, Centre’s share is about Rs.69.09 crore and the rest is being borne by the State Government. Of the Rs.69.09 crore, Centre released about Rs.27 crore. To deal with the municipal solid waste generated in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana, 123 ULBs have proposed remediation of legacy waste dumpsites.

In addition to conversion of legacy waste for further usage, Telangana Government is taking up bio-mining, a process through which garbage is treated with bio-organisms or natural elements, facilitating break down of biodegradable elements in the waste over time, in 123 municipalities in the State. Already, Request for Proposal has been issued for the selection of an agency for remediation and reclamation of existing dumpsite through bio mining for 123 ULBs.

As part of this initiative, agencies have been selected for all nine clusters as per the Swach Bharat Mission (SBM) norms. Telangana Government is targeting completion of remediation of 45 ULBS by December 2022.

Nizamabad Municipal Corporation plans to remediate 4.6 lakh MT of legacy waste to reclaim 51 acres of land. Similarly, Warangal, Khammam, and Karimnagar are planning to remediate legacy dumpsite to clear 4 lakh MT, 2.7 lakh MT and 2.25 lakh MT respectively. Under SBM, Central Government is aiming to achieve “Lakshya Zero Dumpsites”. The remediation of legacy waste will facilitate the recovery of valuable land across the country.

Nearly 16 crores metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste has covered around 15,000 acres of prime land across the nation, according to a press note.

