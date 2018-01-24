Legal action against schools that violate fee norms

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The private schools managements which violate status-quo on fee hike would face legal action.

The government in its order termed the plea of the private schools managements to go ahead with their own fee as unjustifiable and untenable.

The schools informed the government that expenditure was going up and they cannot maintain the status-quo on fee hike. The managements also said the admission process had started, fee structure was communicated to parents and admissions were closing down.

“The plea by the private schools managements that the admission process had started and they already communicated fee structure to the parents and admissions are closing and therefore, they will proceed with their own fee is absolutely unjustifiable and untenable,” the government said in the order.

While the admissions began on January 2, the State government has issued orders maintaining status-quo on fee hike on January 4.

“The applications received have to be finalised by publishing final list only on January 12, after which only, the payment of fee would arise. Hence the plea is unacceptable,” the order said.